On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
January 3, 2023 12:00 pm
1 min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with...

READ MORE

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

10. 1000 Hours Outside, Team Yurich LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

        Read more: Business News

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Disney+, Disney

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

7. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

8. Color by Number : Coloring Games, Fun Games For Free

9. Toca Life World: Build a Story, Toca Boca AB

10. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|9 DevOps Culture and Practice Enablement
1|9 FloCon 2023
1|9 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories