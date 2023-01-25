On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Capital Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 25, 2023 5:54 pm
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $46.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.8 million, or $2.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $170 million.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $46.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.8 million, or $2.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $170 million.

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

Capital Bancorp shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.75, a drop of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
1|31 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
1|31 The Gartner 2023 Top Priorities for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories