Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
January 3, 2023 3:40 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $3.33 to $76.93 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $3.81 to $82.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 12 cents to $2.36 a gallon. February heating oil fell 21 cents to $3.09 a gallon. February natural gas fell 49 cents to $3.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $19.90 to $1,846.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 20 cents to $24.24 an ounce and March copper fell 4 cents to $3.77 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.78 Japanese yen from 130.75 yen. The euro fell to $1.0566 from $1.0658.

