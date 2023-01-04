On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
January 4, 2023 3:09 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $4.09 to $72.84 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $4.26 to $77.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 10 cents to $2.26 a gallon. February heating oil fell 12 cents to $2.97 a gallon. February natural gas rose 18 cents to $4.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $12.90 to $1,859 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $4.09 to $72.84 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $4.26 to $77.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 10 cents to $2.26 a gallon. February heating oil fell 12 cents to $2.97 a gallon. February natural gas rose 18 cents to $4.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $12.90 to $1,859 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 28 cents to $23.96 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $3.74 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.63 Japanese yen from 130.78 yen. The euro rose to $1.0606 from $1.0566.

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Disaster Preparedness and Security and...
1|10 2023 Life Sciences and Health Care...
1|10 MSP Learning Series: A Step-by-Step...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories