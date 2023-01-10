On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
January 10, 2023 3:09 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 49 cents to $75.12 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 45 cents to $80.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.33 a gallon. February heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.24 a gallon. February natural gas fell 27 cents to $3.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1.30 to $1,876.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 49 cents to $75.12 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 45 cents to $80.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.33 a gallon. February heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.24 a gallon. February natural gas fell 27 cents to $3.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1.30 to $1,876.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 20 cents to $23.67 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.25 Japanese yen from 131.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.0740 from $1.0750.

        Insight by Verizon: We talk to tech leaders at the Air Force Research Laboratory, Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency to find out how agencies are addressing network modernization, 5G and more. We also get an industry perspective from a trio of Verizon federal experts. 

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 SANS Security East 2023
1|16 Europe IT Executives, Meet CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories