Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
January 11, 2023 3:11 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.29 to $77.41 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $2.57 to $82.67 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 10 cents to $2.43 a gallon. February heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.22 a gallon. February natural gas rose 3 cents to $3.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $2.40 to $1,878.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 19 cents to $23.48 an ounce and March copper rose 9 cents to $4.17 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.42 Japanese yen from 132.25 yen. The euro rose to $1.0761 from $1.0740.

Top Stories