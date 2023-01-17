On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
January 17, 2023
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 32 cents to $80.18 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.46 to $85.92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.55 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent $3.25 a gallon. February natural gas rose 17 cents to $3.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $11.80 to $1,909.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 30 cents to $24.07 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.22 a pound.

The dollar fell to 128.35 Japanese yen from 128.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.0793 from $1.0821.

