On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
January 25, 2023 3:10 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 2 cents to $80.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 1 cent to $86.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 6 cents to $2.59 a gallon. February heating oil fell 7 cents $3.36 a gallon. February natural gas fell 19 cents to $3.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $7.20 to $1,942.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 2 cents to $80.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 1 cent to $86.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 6 cents to $2.59 a gallon. February heating oil fell 7 cents $3.36 a gallon. February natural gas fell 19 cents to $3.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $7.20 to $1,942.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 19 cents to $23.94 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar fell to 129.55 Japanese yen from 130.06 yen. The euro rose to $1.0913 from $1.0885.

        Insight by Coupa: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about how one of the most well-known agencies partners innovation and procurement to meet its mission.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
1|31 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
1|31 The Gartner 2023 Top Priorities for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories