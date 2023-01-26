On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
January 26, 2023 3:17 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 86 cents to $81.01 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.35 to $87.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.61 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents $3.40 a gallon. February natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $12.60 to $1,930 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 8...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 86 cents to $81.01 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.35 to $87.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.61 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents $3.40 a gallon. February natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $12.60 to $1,930 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 8 cents to $24.02 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $4.27 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.23 Japanese yen from 129.55 yen. The euro fell to $1.0889 from $1.0913.

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
2|1 Aconex for Defense - A High Compliance...
2|1 Real CORs of the Federal Government
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories