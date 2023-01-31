Community Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter. The bank, based in Waldorf, Maryland, said it had earnings of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.40 per share. The holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.7 million, which topped Street forecasts. ... ... READ MORE

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.3 million, or $5 per share. Revenue was reported as $79.9 million.

