Community Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 31, 2023 5:03 pm
WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Waldorf, Maryland, said it had earnings of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.7 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.3 million, or $5 per share. Revenue was reported as $79.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCFC

