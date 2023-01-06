On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Costco, WWE rise; Greenbrier, Baxter International fall

The Associated Press
January 6, 2023 4:19 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $32.68 to $482.87.

The warehouse club operator gave investors an encouraging sales update.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., up $12.23 to $84.27.

        Vince McMahon is returning to the producer of professional wrestling events as executive chairman of the board.

Vince McMahon is returning to the producer of professional wrestling events as executive chairman of the board.

R1 RCM Inc., up $1.15 to $12.43.

The medical billing company announced leadership changes and gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., up $1.71 to $12.99.

The insurance industry technology supplier beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Fate Therapeutics Inc., down $6.76 to $4.24.

The biotechnology company ended a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit.

Greenbrier Companies Inc., down $6.25 to $28.66.

The maker of railroad freight cars reported weak fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Baxter International Inc., down $4.12 to $48.45.

The drug and medical device maker is spinning off its kidney care unit.

Hess Corp., up $2.92 to $143.70.

Energy stocks gained ground with U.S. crude oil prices mostly rising throughout the day.

Top Stories