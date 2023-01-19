On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Discover, Allstate fall; Comerica, InterDigital rise

The Associated Press
January 19, 2023 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Discover Financial Services Inc., down 44 cents to $101.90.

The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023.

Procter & Gamble Co., down $3.08 to $142.42.

...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Discover Financial Services Inc., down 44 cents to $101.90.

The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023.

Procter & Gamble Co., down $3.08 to $142.42.

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

The maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper warned that commodity prices continue to squeeze profits.

KeyCorp, down 79 cents to $16.45.

The bank’s fourth-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

H.B. Fuller Co., down $2.75 to $69.08.

The adhesives company reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Allstate Corp., down $7.79 to $124.64.

The insurance company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Vornado Realty Trust, down 90 cents to $22.17.

        Read more: Business News

The real estate investment trust reduced its dividend.

Comerica Inc., up $3.90 to $69.84.

The banking and financial services company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

InterDigital Inc., up $2.79 to $62.10.

The wireless technology R&D lab gave investors an encouraging update on its fourth-quarter earnings.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|25 AFCEA DC Luncheon Series: DISA'S...
1|25 Finance For a Sustainable Future: A new...
1|25 OpenCities Content Publisher Refresher...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories