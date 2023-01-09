Trending:
Duck Creek, Rite Aid rise; Macy’s, Lululemon fall

The Associated Press
January 9, 2023 4:14 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $30.60 to $298.66.

The athletic apparel maker warned investors its profit margin is under pressure in the fourth quarter.

Macy’s Inc., down $1.70 to $20.43.

The department store chain warned investors its fourth-quarter sales were hurt by weaker consumer spending.

Chico’s FAS Inc., down 44 cents to $4.82.

The clothing chain warned investors that it will miss its fourth-quarter financial forecast.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $2.20 to $27.40.

The clothing retailer raised its fourth-quarter sales forecast.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., down $1.50 to $23.50.

The toy retailer gave investors an encouraging financial update, though it assumes no unanticipated damage from inflation.

Rite Aid Corp., up 3 cents to $3.48.

The drugstore chain is replacing its CEO.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc., up 4 cents to $7.

The gene-therapy company and Neurocrine Biosciences partnered in a drug development deal.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., up $6.04 to $19.03.

Vista Equity Partners is buying the insurance technology company for $2.6 billion.

Top Stories