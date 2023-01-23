On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial

BARBARA ORTUTAY
January 23, 2023 11:45 am
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet.

The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators, claimed he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening.

The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of...

READ MORE

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet.

The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators, claimed he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening.

The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted on Aug. 7, 2018, damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned wasn’t going to happen.

        Insight by Red Hat: As NNSA’s James Wolff notes, agencies now know that complexity is a way of life in the cloud. So how can agencies avoid chaos and spiraling costs? IT leaders from DISA, Energy, GSA, State and VA join Wolff to share their early winning strategies.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|29 Acumatica Summit 2023
1|29 Chief Data & Analytics Officer...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories