Business News

Gas prices drop in NJ, dip across nation at large

The Associated Press
January 14, 2023 11:20 am
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and also ticked down across the nation at large, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.27, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.28, down a penny...

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.28, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.30 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the recent surge in gas prices due to frigid weather and holiday travel may be ending as the weather improves and demand decreases. They expect prices at the pump to decline heading toward February but believe the national averages before Christmas will likely turn out to have been the lows for this winter.

Top Stories