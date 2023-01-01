Trending:
Ground crew worker killed in accident at Alabama airport

The Associated Press
January 1, 2023 3:26 am
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility.

The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 3 p.m., Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” airport Executive Director Wade Davis said in the statement.

The airport said in a Twitter post that normal operations resumed at 8:30 p.m. and an FAA investigation into the incident is ongoing.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

