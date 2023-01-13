Hanesbrands, Wendy’s rise; Delta, UnitedHealth fall

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $1.40 to $38.20.

The airline gave investors a weak first-quarter earnings forecast.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $6.10 to $489.57.

The health insurer reported solid fourth-quarter financial results, but only reaffirmed its financial forecast for the year.

Wells Fargo & Co., up $1.39 to $44.22.

The bank’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Wendy’s Co., up $1.30 to $23.08.

The hamburger chain gave investors an encouraging financial update and doubled its quarterly dividend.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $3.52 to $143.01.

The bank’s fourth-quarter profits rose and beat analysts’ forecasts.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up 57 cents to $5.19.

The spaceflight company said it is shaking up its leadership structure to support commercial operations.

Hanesbrands Inc., up 17 cents to $8.12.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker gave investors a strong fourth-quarter sales update.

National Instruments Corp., up $6.80 to $46.97.

The maker of scientific measuring equipment and software will consider a potential sale as part of its strategic review.

Top Stories