On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/13/2023

The Associated Press
January 13, 2023 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as earnings reporting season got underway and CEOs began to show how well or poorly they’re navigating high inflation and a slowing economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Friday after erasing an earlier loss. The benchmark index closed out its best week in two months. The Nasdaq and the Dow also rose.

Stocks of several big banks rose following their earnings reports after shaking off morning losses. Tesla...

READ MORE

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as earnings reporting season got underway and CEOs began to show how well or poorly they’re navigating high inflation and a slowing economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Friday after erasing an earlier loss. The benchmark index closed out its best week in two months. The Nasdaq and the Dow also rose.

Stocks of several big banks rose following their earnings reports after shaking off morning losses. Tesla fell after cutting prices on its cars.

On Friday:

        Insight by Coupa: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about how one of the most well-known agencies partners innovation and procurement to meet its mission.

The S&P 500 rose 15.92 points, or 0.4%, to 3,999.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.64 points, or 0.3%, to 34,302.61.

The Nasdaq rose 78.05 points, or 0.7%, to 11,079.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.97 points, or 0.6%, to 1,887.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 104.01 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 672 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 509.86 points, or 4.8%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 94.23 points, or 5.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.59 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is up 1,155.36 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 612.67 points, or 5.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 125.79 points, or 7.1%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|19 2023 GPS Spoofing – History and...
1|19 The Gartner 2023 Leadership Vision: The...
1|19 Next-Gen Computing Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories