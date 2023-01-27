On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/27/2023

The Associated Press
January 27, 2023 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the market’s third winning week in the last four.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, having given up much of its afternoon gain. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow also rose. American Express helped lead the way. It jumped after giving a profit forecast that topped expectations.

Next week could be even busier for markets. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its latest increase to...

READ MORE

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the market’s third winning week in the last four.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, having given up much of its afternoon gain. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow also rose. American Express helped lead the way. It jumped after giving a profit forecast that topped expectations.

Next week could be even busier for markets. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its latest increase to interest rates. A report on Friday showed that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller increase that’s less painful.

On Friday:

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

The S&P 500 rose 10.13 points, or 0.2%, to 4,070.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.67 points, or 0.1%, to 33,978.08.

The Nasdaq composite rose 109.30 points, or 0.9%, to 11,621.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.39 points, or 0.4%, to 1,911.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 97.95 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 602.59 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 481.28 points, or 4.3%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 44.12 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 231.06 points, or 6%.

The Dow is up 830.83 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,155.23 points, or 11%.

The Russell 2000 is up 150.21 points, or 8.5%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|2 CrowdStrike Coffee Chat Live Coaching:...
2|2 People First: A New Approach to...
2|2 5 Steps to Building a Salesforce Center...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories