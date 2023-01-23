On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 1/23/2023

The Associated Press
January 23, 2023 4:26 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors grow more convinced the Federal Reserve will keep downshifting the size of its rate hikes and as several major companies prepare to report their latest results.

This week Microsoft, Tesla and Boeing are among the companies that will deliver their results for the last three months of 2022. Investors are anticipating the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week by half the size of its...

READ MORE

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors grow more convinced the Federal Reserve will keep downshifting the size of its rate hikes and as several major companies prepare to report their latest results.

This week Microsoft, Tesla and Boeing are among the companies that will deliver their results for the last three months of 2022. Investors are anticipating the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week by half the size of its prior hike.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 47.20 points, or 1.2%, to 4,019.81.

        Insight by Coupa: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about how one of the most well-known agencies partners innovation and procurement to meet its mission.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.07 points, or 0.8%, to 33,629.56.

The Nasdaq composite rose 223.98 points, or 2%, to 11,364.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.43 points, or 1.3%, to 1,890.77.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 180.31 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is up 482.31 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 897.93 points, or 8.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 129.52 points, or 7.4%.

        Read more: Business News

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|29 Acumatica Summit 2023
1|29 Chief Data & Analytics Officer...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories