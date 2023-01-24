How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 1/24/2023

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street after drifting between gains and losses as more big U.S. companies delivered their earnings reports for the last three months of 2022.

Some of them came up short of what investors were expecting, leading to drops in their stock prices. Post-it maker 3M sank after its earnings missed forecasts, and railroad operator Union Pacific fell after its results also disappointed investors.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose. Long-term Treasury yields slipped and crude oil prices fell.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.86 points, or 0.1%, to 4,016.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.40 points, or 0.3%, to 33,733.96.

The Nasdaq composite fell 30.14 points, or 0.3%, to 11,334.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.16 points, or 0.3%, to 1,885.61.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 44.34 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 358.47 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 193.84 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.27 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 177.45 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is up 586.71 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 867.79 points, or 8.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 124.36 points, or 7.1%.

