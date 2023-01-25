On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 1/25/2023

The Associated Press
January 25, 2023 4:19 pm
Stocks shook off an early slide and wound up little changed as worries about corporate profits weighed on the market.

The S&P 500 ended barely lower and the Dow ended barely higher. The Nasdaq fell. The mixed finish came after the S&P 500 roared back from a morning loss of 1.7%.

Big swings have been common as markets work through competing ideas. Worries are rising about weakening profits and an economy bending under interest rate hikes, but there are also hopes the economy can avoid a severe recession and that the Federal Reserve will take it easier on rates.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.73 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,016.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.88 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,743.84.

The Nasdaq composite fell 20.91 points, or 0.2%, to 11,313.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.71 points, or 0.2%, to 1,890.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 43.61 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 368.35 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 172.92 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.98 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 176.72 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is up 596.59 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 846.87 points, or 8.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 129.07 points, or 7.3%.

Top Stories