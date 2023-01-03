Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 14668.02 + .16 – .19 + .16
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2067.70 + .70 – .36 + .70
Emerging Markets 338.35 + .57 + .72 + .57
Equity Income Fund 16815.35 – .15 – .16 – .15
GNMA 695.88 + .31 – .47 + .31
General Municipal Debt 1373.71 + .32 – .08 + .32
Gold Fund 329.04 + 2.53 + 1.86 + 2.53
High Current Yield 2351.74 + .56 – .30 + .56
High Yield Municipal 645.97 + .42 – .09 + .42
International Fund 2104.37 + .68 + .67 + .68
Science and Technology Fund 3609.07 – .92 – .82 – .92
Short Investment Grade 375.10 + .13 – .01 + .13
Short Municipal 189.59 + .07 + .07 + .07
US Government 635.35 + .62 – .21 + .62
