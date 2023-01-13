On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Jamaica probes fraud allegations at private investment firm

The Associated Press
January 13, 2023 2:11 pm
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Financial authorities in Jamaica said they are investigating allegations of fraud at Stocks & Securities Ltd., a private wealth management company based in the capital of Kingston.

The company’s clients include Usain Bolt, one of the world’s greatest sprinters, according to a local newspaper, The Jamaica Gleaner. Bolt’s manager, Nugent Walker, was quoted as saying that Bolt has invested with the company for more than a decade and that...

READ MORE

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Financial authorities in Jamaica said they are investigating allegations of fraud at Stocks & Securities Ltd., a private wealth management company based in the capital of Kingston.

The company’s clients include Usain Bolt, one of the world’s greatest sprinters, according to a local newspaper, The Jamaica Gleaner. Bolt’s manager, Nugent Walker, was quoted as saying that Bolt has invested with the company for more than a decade and that his entire portfolio is being reviewed after he noticed discrepancies in his account.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission said Thursday that it is scrutinizing all transactions at the company, which can remain in opeation but with government oversight and approval as the investigation continues.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cyber: How are you evolving your cyber strategy to ensure data security no matter where your data resides and how your users access it – on premise, in the cloud, in stream, at the edge? Learn the latest cyber strategies and tactics from experts across industry during our exclusive event.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|19 2023 GPS Spoofing – History and...
1|19 The Gartner 2023 Leadership Vision: The...
1|19 Next-Gen Computing Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories