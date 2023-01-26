On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
McCormick: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 26, 2023 6:49 am
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $185.7 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $682 million, or $2.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.35 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.56 to $2.61 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKC

