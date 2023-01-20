On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Neftlix, Alphabet rise; Lilly, Concentrix fall

The Associated Press
January 20, 2023 4:21 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Alphabet Inc., up $4.97 to $98.02.

Google’s owner is cutting 12,000 jobs, about 6% of its workforce, the latest tech company to trim staff.

Netflix Inc., up $26.72 to $342.50.

Subscriber growth is surging again at the streaming video pioneer, an early sign that its ad-supported service is keeping it competitive.

Eli Lilly Inc., down $5.01 to $346.07.

Regulators said they need more data on the company’s application for a quick approval of potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Playtika Holding Corp., up 71 cents to $10.20.

The Israeli mobile game editor is offering to buy Rovio Entertainment Corp., the maker of “Angry Birds.”

Wayfair Inc., up $7.88 to $46.79.

The online home furnishings store said it was cutting 1,750 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, as part of a cost-cutting program.

PPG Industries Inc., up $7.40 to $131.

The maker of paints and coatings reported results that beat analysts’ estimates.

Regions Financial Corp., up $1 to $22.69.

The Alabama-based bank reported results that came in ahead of what Wall Street analysts expected.

Concentrix Corp. down 97 cents to $141.99.

The business services company reported results that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

