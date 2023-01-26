Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported net income of $34 million in its fourth quarter. The bank, based in Olney, Maryland, said it had earnings of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share. The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $159.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $120.9 million, which... READ MORE

OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported net income of $34 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Olney, Maryland, said it had earnings of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $159.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $120.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $166.3 million, or $3.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $514 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR

