Shore Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 26, 2023 5:31 pm
EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $8.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 46 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $38.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.8 million, which did not meet Street...

The bank holding company posted revenue of $38.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.2 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $124.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

