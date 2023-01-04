On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Stellantis, Archer Aviation partner on electric aircraft

MICHELLE CHAPMAN
January 4, 2023 12:01 pm
< a min read
      

Automaker Stellantis is teaming with Archer Aviation to create an electric aircraft.

Stellantis, created in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, will provide manufacturing technology and expertise, personnel and capital to the joint project.

The plane, named Midnight, will be able to carry a pilot and four passengers. The aircraft will have a range of of 100 miles, optimally making back-to-back trips of around 20 miles, with a charging...

READ MORE

Automaker Stellantis is teaming with Archer Aviation to create an electric aircraft.

Stellantis, created in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, will provide manufacturing technology and expertise, personnel and capital to the joint project.

The plane, named Midnight, will be able to carry a pilot and four passengers. The aircraft will have a range of of 100 miles, optimally making back-to-back trips of around 20 miles, with a charging time of about 10 minutes in-between.

The aircraft will be produced at Archer’s plant in Covington, Georgia, about 30 minutes southeast of Atlanta. Production is expected to start in 2024.

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

Stellantis has been attempting to advance its electric vehicle capabilities. The company, based in Amsterdam, announced in May that it was investing $3.6 billion Canadian dollars ($2.8 billion) to upgrade two Canadian assembly plants and expand a research center.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Disaster Preparedness and Security and...
1|10 2023 Life Sciences and Health Care...
1|10 MSP Learning Series: A Step-by-Step...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories