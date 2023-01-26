On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
T. Rowe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 26, 2023 8:01 am
BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $266 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.56 billion, or $6.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.49 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

Top Stories