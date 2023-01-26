On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tesla, Chevron rise; Wolfspeed, Southwest fall

The Associated Press
January 26, 2023 4:15 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., up $15.84 to $160.27.

The electric vehicle maker’s profits surged in the fourth-quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts.

Chevron Corp., up $8.71 to $187.79.

The energy company raised its dividend and announced a $75 billion stock buyback program.

Lam Research Corp., up $9.35 to $497.75.

The semiconductor equipment maker’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Wolfspeed Inc., down $4.87 to $77.09.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

American Airlines Group Inc., up 35 cents to $16.61.

The airline reported strong fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.17 to $35.70.

The airline reported a big fourth-quarter loss following massive flight cancellations last month.

SAP SE, down $2.06 to $114.10

The business software maker is trimming its workforce after profits dropped sharply.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc., up $6.76 to $69.01.

The hard drive maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

