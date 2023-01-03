Tesla, Univar fall; InterDigital, Digital Realty Trust

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Tesla Inc., down $15.08 to $108.10. The electric vehicle maker fell short of CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to grow the company’s sales by 50% in 2022. Digital Realty Trust Inc., up $2.56 to $102.83. READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Tesla Inc., down $15.08 to $108.10.

The electric vehicle maker fell short of CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to grow the company’s sales by 50% in 2022.

Digital Realty Trust Inc., up $2.56 to $102.83.

The real estate investment trust focused on data centers named Matt Mercier as its new chief financial officer.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., down $1.42 to $164.29

The prescription drug distributor completed its buyout of PharmaLex Holding.

InterDigital Inc., up $6.74 to $56.22.

The wireless research and development company increased its stock buyback program to $400 million.

Devon Energy Corp., down $3.39 to $58.12.

U.S. crude oil prices slipped and weighed down energy stocks.

Newmont Corp., up $2.38 to $49.58.

The gold producer gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.

Univar Solutions Inc., down 36 cents to $31.44.

The specialty chemicals company confirmed that is has ended discussions with potential buyer Brenntag.

Linde Plc., down $7.83 to $318.35.

Russia reportedly froze nearly $500 million of the gas supplier’s assets.

