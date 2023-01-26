Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Toymaker Hasbro laying off 1,000 to cut costs

The Associated Press
January 26, 2023 6:17 pm
1 min read
      

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025.

The nearly century-old Rhode Island-based company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh and My Little Pony toys said the layoffs amount to 15% of its global full-time workforce.

Eric Nyman, president and chief operating officer, is also departing the company, Hasbro said in a statement.

Hasbro...

READ MORE

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025.

The nearly century-old Rhode Island-based company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh and My Little Pony toys said the layoffs amount to 15% of its global full-time workforce.

Eric Nyman, president and chief operating officer, is also departing the company, Hasbro said in a statement.

Hasbro Inc. Chief Executive Chris Cocks said the toymaker will “focus on fewer, bigger brands; gaming; digital; and our rapidly growing direct to consumer and licensing businesses.”

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

In last year’s third quarter, Hasbro reported 15% decline in revenue compared to the same period a year earlier.

Cocks said Hasbro’s consumer-products division performed poorly in the final three months of 2022 “against the backdrop of a challenging holiday consumer environment.”

He said, however, its role-playing game unit Wizards of the Coast, digital gaming, Hasbro Pulse and its licensing business posted strong fourth-quarter growth. Hasbro is due to report fourth-quarter and full-year results in mid-February.

Its stock fell about 7% in extended trading after the layoffs announcement. The shares are down 29% in the last 12 months thorough the close of Thursday’s regular trading day on Wall Street.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
2|1 Aconex for Defense - A High Compliance...
2|1 Real CORs of the Federal Government
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories