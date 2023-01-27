On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Visa, L3Harris rise; Intel, Eastman Chemical fall

The Associated Press
January 27, 2023 4:13 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Visa Inc., up $6.73 to $231.44.

Payment processing giant Visa reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings and announced a change in leadership.

Intel Corp., down $1.93 to $28.16.

The chipmaker’s earnings and revenue forecasts fell below Wall Street expectations.

KLA Corp., down $29.39 to $399.37.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors gave investors a weak profit forecast.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., up $15.56 to $212.10.

The technology and communications company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Eastman Chemical Co., down $4.93 to $86.82.

The specialty chemical maker’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Hasbro Inc., down $5.17 to $58.61.

The maker of Play-Doh, My Little Pony and other toys is cutting about 1,000 jobs and warned investors about a weak fourth quarter.

Robert Half International Inc., up $4.39 to $85.20.

The staffing firm’s fourth-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., up $1.38 to $59.12.

The trucking company gave investors a solid profit forecast.

