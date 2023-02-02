On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

2U: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 2, 2023 5:08 pm
< a min read
      

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The online...

READ MORE

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $236 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.7 million.

        Insight by HP: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and his guest, Todd Gustafson, president of HP Federal, LLC and the head of U.S. public sector at HP, Inc. will discuss how can agencies can take advantage of secure cloud capabilities and other technologies to drive better mission outcomes.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $322.2 million, or $4.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $963.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWOU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWOU

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|8 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
2|8 Enabling Resilient Digital Operations
2|8 How to Prepare for CMMC Mandate
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories