Airbnb, Analog Devices rise; Taiwan Semi, Lithia Motors fall

The Associated Press
February 15, 2023 4:31 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Airbnb Inc., up $16.14 to $137.01.

The online rental company posted stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected.

Bausch + Lomb Corp.. up $1.33 to $18.31.

Brent Saunders will return as CEO of the eye care company.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., down $5.20 to $92.76.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway slashed its stake in the company.

Lithia Motors Inc., down $23.17 to $258.13.

The auto dealership reported results that fell short of what Wall Street analysts were looking for.

Analog Devices Inc., up $13.64 to $196.18.

The semiconductor company reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Devon Energy Corp., down $6.71 to $57.23.

The oil and natural gas company reported earnings that fell well short of what Wall Street was looking for.

Trade Desk Inc., up $16.38 to $66.30.

The tech platform for advertising buyers reported results that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Generac Holdings Inc., up $10.02 to $135.23.

The Wisconsin-based maker of power generators reported higher earnings than analysts were expecting.

