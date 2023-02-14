On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Avis, Zoetis rise; First Solar, Restaurant Brands fall

The Associated Press
February 14, 2023 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Zoetis Inc., up $8.76 to $171.90.

The animal health company reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Wesco International Inc., up $12.56 to $165.74.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $13.39 to $199.09.

The hardware and software company gave investors a strong earnings forecast.

Avis Budget Group Inc., up $23.50 to $244.

The car rental company handily beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., down $1.87 to $66.61.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up 30 cents to $20.41.

The mining company gave investors a mixed fourth-quarter financial report.

GlobalFoundries Inc., up $5.58 to $71.73.

The contract chipmaker reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

First Solar Inc., down $2.22 to $165.04.

The solar power company’s fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

