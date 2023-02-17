On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Blast at Slovenia fireworks company kills 1, injures 2

The Associated Press
February 17, 2023 7:21 am
< a min read
      

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — An explosion at a fireworks company in central Slovenia has killed at least one person and seriously injured two, police said on Friday.

The blast occurred around 12.30 a.m. in Vrhinika, a town located southwest of Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana. Videos from the scene showed huge amounts of smoke billowing from the site.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

Police and firefighters sealed off the area. The...

READ MORE

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — An explosion at a fireworks company in central Slovenia has killed at least one person and seriously injured two, police said on Friday.

The blast occurred around 12.30 a.m. in Vrhinika, a town located southwest of Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana. Videos from the scene showed huge amounts of smoke billowing from the site.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

Police and firefighters sealed off the area. The local civil protection organization in Vrhnika said the blast happened on the premises of the Hamex company.

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Louis Koplin from the Department of the Navy and Michael Mestrovich from Rubrik will discuss zero trust progress and strategy moving forward at the Department of the Navy.

On its website, Hamex describes itself as a manufacturer of professional fireworks and a designer of pyrotechnic displays.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
2|23 Texas XL in Houston
2|23 Adobe Workshop for Nevada: Humanizing...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories