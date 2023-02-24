On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Carvana, Boeing fall; Beyond Meat, Farfetch rise

The Associated Press
February 24, 2023 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Block Inc., up $3.21 to $77.36.

The mobile payments services provider beat analysts’ fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Beyond Meat Inc., up $1.74 to $18.88.

        Insight by Rubrik:...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Block Inc., up $3.21 to $77.36.

The mobile payments services provider beat analysts’ fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Beyond Meat Inc., up $1.74 to $18.88.

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Louis Koplin from the Department of the Navy and Michael Mestrovich from Rubrik will discuss zero trust progress and strategy moving forward at the Department of the Navy.

The plant-based meat maker’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Carvana Co., down $2.07 to $8.01.

The online used car retailer reported a surprisingly big fourth-quarter loss.

Boeing Co., down $9.98 to $198.15.

The airplane maker has again stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of concerns about a part.

Adobe Inc., down $26.48 to $320.54.

The U.S. is reportedly preparing an antitrust lawsuit over the software company’s proposed purchase of Figma.

Autodesk Inc., down $28.63 to $192.53.

        Read more: Business News

The design software company gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Farfetch Ltd., up 56 cents to $5.51.

The online luxury fashion company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Nektar Therapeutics Inc., down $1.47 to $1.49.

The biopharmaceutical company gave a disappointing update on its potential lupus treatment.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Chinese Thinking on the Establishment...
3|2 Dashboard in a Day - Marquam
3|2 Dashboard in a Day - Smartbridge
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories