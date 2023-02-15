On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Choice Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 15, 2023 6:42 am
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $55.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of...

READ MORE

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $55.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $362 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $351.9 million.

        Insight by Mitre: Can the CHIPS Act’s potential be realized? We talk to technology leaders at DoD, Mitre, NSF and the Pacific Northwest National Lab about how the law can change the domestic chip landscape — once Congress approves appropriations.

For the year, the company reported profit of $332.2 million, or $5.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 SpaceCom 2023
2|21 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and...
2|21 eCare Vault Webinar: The Public Sector...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories