On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
February 3, 2023 3:15 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $2.49 to $73.39 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $2.23 to $79.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 13 cents to $2.32 a gallon. March heating oil fell 12 cents $2.78 a gallon. March natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $54.20 to $1,876.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell $1.21 to...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $2.49 to $73.39 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $2.23 to $79.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 13 cents to $2.32 a gallon. March heating oil fell 12 cents $2.78 a gallon. March natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $54.20 to $1,876.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell $1.21 to $22.41 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.06 a pound.

The dollar rose to 131.07 Japanese yen from 128.65 yen. The euro fell to $1.0805 from $1.0908.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: How can agencies take advantage of containers securely? We find out by talking with software development experts at FAA, NASA, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and Rancher Government Solutions for our exclusive ebook on securing containerized applications. | Download it now!

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|9 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
2|9 Maintain OMB M-21-31 Compliance with...
2|9 CUGC XL Virtual
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories