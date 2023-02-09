On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
February 9, 2023
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 41 cents to $78.06 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 59 cents to $84.50 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 1 cent to $2.45 a gallon. March heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $12.20 to $1,878.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 28 cents to $22.14 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $4.10 a pound.

The dollar rose to 131.58 Japanese yen from 131.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.0738 from $1.0724.

Top Stories