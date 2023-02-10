Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.66 to $79.72 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.89 to $86.39 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 5 cents to $2.50 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.86 a gallon. March natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for April delivery fell $4 to $1,874.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 6... READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.66 to $79.72 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.89 to $86.39 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 5 cents to $2.50 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.86 a gallon. March natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $4 to $1,874.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 6 cents to $22.08 an ounce and March copper fell 8 cents to $4.02 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.50 Japanese yen from 131.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.0672 from $1.0738.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.