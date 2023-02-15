On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
February 15, 2023 4:33 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 47 cents to $78.59 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 20 cents to $85.38 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.50 a gallon. March heating oil fell 10 cents to $2.84 a gallon. March natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $20.10 to $1,845.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 30 cents to $21.57 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.01 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.18 Japanese yen from 133.06 yen. The euro fell to $1.0681 from $1.0739.

