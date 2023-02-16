On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
February 16, 2023
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 10 cents to $78.49 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 24 cents to $85.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 6 cents to $2.44 a gallon. March heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.81 a gallon. March natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $6.50 to $1,851.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 14 cents to $21.71 an ounce and March copper rose 13 cents to $4.14 a pound.

The dollar fell to 133.83 Japanese yen from 134.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.0691 from $1.0681.

Top Stories