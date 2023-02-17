On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
February 17, 2023 3:21 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $2.15 to $76.34 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $2.14 to $83 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 3 cents to $2.41 a gallon. March heating oil fell 10 cents to $2.71 a gallon. March natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $1.60 to $1,850.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 1 cent to $21.72 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.11 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.15 Japanese yen from 133.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.0695 from $1.0691.

Top Stories