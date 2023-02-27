On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
February 27, 2023
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 64 cents to $75.68 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 71 cents to $82.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.37 a gallon. March heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.82 a gallon. April natural gas rose 18 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $7.80 to $1,824.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 15 cents to $20.79 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $4.01 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.26 Japanese yen from 136.43 yen. The euro rose to $1.0608 from $1.0552.

