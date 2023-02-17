On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Deere, AutoNation rise; Cognex, Stem fall

The Associated Press
February 17, 2023 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Deere & Co., up $30.35 to $433.31.

The agricultural equipment maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

DraftKings Inc., up $2.73 to $20.54.

        Insight by Rubrik: During this...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Deere & Co., up $30.35 to $433.31.

The agricultural equipment maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

DraftKings Inc., up $2.73 to $20.54.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

The sports betting company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

HubSpot Inc., up $42.72 to $404.65.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform reported strong fourth-quarter profits.

Cognex Corp., down $7.17 to $48.14.

The maker of manufacturing systems gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

AutoNation Inc., up $16.04 to $157.30.

The auto retailer handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Stem Inc., down $1.44 to $8.30.

        Read more: Business News

The energy storage company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., down 80 cents to $9.25.

The maker of auto parts reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Shockwave Medical Inc., up $8.13 to $199.37.

The medical device company’s fourth-quarter profits soared beyond analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
2|23 Texas XL in Houston
2|23 Adobe Workshop for Nevada: Humanizing...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories