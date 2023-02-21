DiamondRock Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $48 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 23 cents per share. ... ... READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $48 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 23 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $15.9 million, or 7 cents per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust posted revenue of $255.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.1 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $215.9 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

