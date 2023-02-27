Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Emergent Biosolutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 27, 2023 6:03 pm
< a min read
      

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $88 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.76. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $330.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a...

READ MORE

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $88 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.76. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $330.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $223.8 million, or $4.47 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

Emergent Biosolutions expects full-year revenue of $1.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|5 XChange March 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories